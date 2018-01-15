  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds at Fayetteville Cook Out restaurant

Police found a man shot at a Cook Out in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Fayetteville Cook Out restaurant Monday evening.

It happened about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant at 6903 Cliffdale Road.

Police investigate at the Cookout on Monday evening.



Officers found the victim inside of a vehicle in the rear parking lot. He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld, until his immediate family has been notified.

Fayetteville Police respond to a call at the Cookout on Monday evening.



Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating the shooting.

The investigation has preliminarily revealed that this was not a random incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
