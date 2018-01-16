  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

HEROIC: Firefighter catches child thrown from flaming balcony near Atlanta

EMBED </>More Videos

In a frantic rush to escape a burning apartment, a father threw his child to safety from a third-floor balcony. A firefighter caught the child.

ATLANTA --
Incredible video of a fire rescue near Atlanta shows a firefighter catching a child thrown from a burning apartment three floors up.

In a frantic rush to escape the flames, a father threw his child to safety from the flaming balcony.

A firefighter on the ground was there to make the incredible catch.

The dramatic scene was recorded on a DeKalb County Fire and Rescue firefighter's helmet cam video.

It didn't stop there.

Another firefighter caught another one of the man's eight children in her arms as she climbed the ladder.

In all, the father got his entire family of 12 out of the burning home - thanks to the help of those brave firefighters.

KTRK-TV contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
apartment firebuilding firefireu.s. & worldfirefighterschild rescuedheroGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video