Traffic
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
FOOD & DRINK
How to make snow cream
Making snow cream is easy, fast and delicious!
WTVD
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Snow cream is easy, quick and delicious to make.
All you need is:
4 cups of snow
1 cup of milk
1/4 cup of sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix well and enjoy!
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
