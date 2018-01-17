  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Bodies of missing Durham man, woman found in Falls Lake

Tierra Mann and Carl Adams (from left to right) (Credit: April Adams)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The bodies of missing Durham man Carl Adams and Tierra Mann have been recovered from Falls Lake, near the Hickory Hill Boating Access.

Adams' body was discovered Monday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The body of Mann was discovered in the water on Tuesday morning at approximately 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, police were working to identify her body.

Tierra Mann and Carl Adams (from left to right)



The 2017 Toyota 4Runner was also recovered from the water.

Adams and Mann were missing since December 19.

Records show the pair was last seen on Sprucewood Drive.

According to the family, Adams and his son were picked up from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. by Mann and her younger sister.

The son and sister were then dropped off at Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m.; Adams and Mann left together and had not been seen since.

The recovery was a multi-agency effort including the Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff's Office Search and Recovery Team, Durham County EMS, Redwood Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29320.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body founddurham county newsmissing manmissing womanDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family clings to hope as search for missing pair enters 4th week
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
Search along Eno River for missing Durham woman, man
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos