  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke Energy is prepared for outages ahead of the snow storm.

By
Duke Energy crews will be in storm mode as snow moves into the Triangle on Wednesday, staged and ready to respond to power outages.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Tuesday, ABC11 got an inside look at Duke Energy's Distribution Control Center where employees work around the clock, managing how power is distributed to 1.3 million customers.



"We're taking inventories of our equipment and our vehicles, we're checking on availability of our crews and also operators here in this facility so that they can be on hand to respond and work in whatever conditions that we have," said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesperson.

Duke Energy is asking customers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the power grid.

The snow is forecast to hit just as Duke Energy is taking Harris Nuclear Plant offline for some unscheduled maintenance.

Brooks said even with the plant offline, they're ready to respond to whatever the winter storm brings.

"We plan for those scenarios and part of that planning is maintaining adequate reserves so that if we do have to take a unit offline, we can still reliably serve customers," Brooks said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherduke energysnowRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video