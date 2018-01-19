Road reports, transit info you need for morning

Record snow fell at RDU Wednesday, dropping 5 inches at the airport and upwards of 10 inches elsewhere.
While battling the flakes is over, now drivers have to face another battle - slick, icy, snow-packed roads.
Many roads in the ABC11 viewing area are either covered with ice or snow, making them tough to drive on. Refreeze is a major concern into the morning.
DURHAM ROAD CONDITIONS
ORANGE COUNY ROAD REPORT
Transit plans for Friday, Jan. 19:
GoRaleigh
Regular weekday service, including GoRaleigh ACCESS, is canceled until at least 8 a.m., when the agency plans to begin normal schedules. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) for updates before heading to any stop Friday morning.
GoCary
Regular weekday service is canceled until at least 10 a.m., when the agency hopes to begin normal schedules.
Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door to Door service is canceled unless there is an urgent medical need.
GoDurham
Regular weekday service, including GoDurham ACCESS, is canceled until at least 10 a.m., when the agency hopes to begin normal schedules.
GoTriangle
Regular weekday service, including GoTriangle ACCESS and Go OnDemand, is canceled until at least 10 a.m., when the agency hopes to begin normal schedules.
Routes 420, 102, RSX, WRX, ZWX, KRX and the FRX, operated by GoRaleigh, are canceled Friday.
Chapel Hill Transit
Regular weekday service on select routes is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Please see website for details.
Moore County
The Town of Southern Pines is under a winter storm warning. Residents are asked to remain home and off the roadways.
Roadways in and around Southern Pines continue to improve; however, motorists are still asked to drive with extreme caution on bridges, overpasses, and roadways that have not received much sun. Black ice and snowmelt can still cause drivers to lose control. Black ice will most likely form again tonight, as temperatures drop below freezing.
Alamance County
Link Transit will begin operations at 8 a.m. on Friday. All routes will begin at the downtown hub at 8 a.m. Please use caution and be safe walking to and boarding buses.
Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said crews salted roads Thursday until temperatures warmed, adding that crews couldn't plow until later in the morning around 9 a.m.
Over 60 employees worked throughout the night to monitor roadways.
"The salt helps plenty," Dunigan said. "What you can't do overnight when the temperatures fall so low is plow. You can't cut through a solid sheet of ice to get to pavement."
Jason Dunigan, Wake County DOT Maintenance Engineer, said he was working with rotating crews.
"These guys that are here now will go home tonight at 8 p.m.," Dunigan said. "I have a crew coming in at 7. And these 30 contract trucks will be out here tonight. They are going to be salting because the temperatures are going to be too cold to push."
Big Weather said melted snow may freeze Thursday night creating the same dangerous conditions Friday morning.
But it's not just driving area residents should be worried about, it's also walking on slick sidewalks.