  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

The time James Michael McAdoo delivered his own child

That look you give when the baby is coming and the midwife can't get there fast enough. (Karl B DeBlaker)

By
Don't know about you, but I spent a quiet New Year's Eve at home with my wife and parents who were visiting. The highlight of the night was when I pulled the ol' "take video while they think they're posing for a photo" switcheroo.

Anyway, I digress.

Former Tar Heel James Michael McAdoo had a far more interesting evening, it turns out. He and his wife, Lauren, a former UNC volleyball player welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Here's the twist: Once Lauren realized she was in labor, little Sawyer Ray McAdoo decided she was in a rush. So much so that the couple's midwife never even had time to get there.

The result - James Michael and Lauren handled the delivery themselves. That's hands-on parenting if I ever heard of it!

Congrats to the McAdoos and their beautiful baby girl!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelsbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos