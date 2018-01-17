  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Durham officer rescues 2 women from car in icy creek

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were rescued after their car slid into a creek.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham police officer rescued two women from an icy creek after their car ran off the road during Wednesday's snowstorm.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers were dispatched to the call in the 2600 block of Dearborn Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh was the first person to arrive at the scene. He saw two women - one in her 30s and one in her 60s - clinging to the door jamb of a fully submerged car.

The women, who were waist deep in the water, were waving their arms and calling for help.

READ MORE: Some areas could see 10+ inches of snow

Cpl. Barazandeh took off his duty belt and jumped into the icy creek, which was at the bottom of a steep embankment. He was able to reach the car and guide both women, floating them on their stomachs, to the shoreline. By that time, two passing motorists had stopped and helped pull the women and Cpl. Barazandeh to safety.

Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh



Paramedics arrived and treated the women.

Cpl. Barazandeh dried off, took a hot shower and quickly returned to work, police said.

"It was very numbing," he said, estimating he had been in the water for about four minutes.

Cpl. Barazandeh has been a Durham police officer for 11 years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherdurham policewater rescuesnow emergencysnowfeel goodgood newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video