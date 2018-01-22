  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme Challenge has participants run 5 miles and eating a dozen doughnuts. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Eating a dozen doughnuts in one sitting can be a challenge but add in running five miles and it becomes the Krispy Kreme Challenge.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge supports the UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill.

In 2017, the Challenge raised $190,000 for the UNC Children's Hospital, bringing the cumulative donation to more than $1.3 million.

The 14th Annual Krispy Kreme Challenge will take place February 3 at 8 a.m.

The race starts at the NC State Bell Tower. Participants will run to the Krispy Kreme on Peace Street, eat their dozen doughnuts, and run back to the Bell Tower.

Runners have one hour to complete the Challenge.

For information about the run can be foundonline.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherkrispy kremerunningraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video