Video: Durham police officer joins in snowball fight

We don't know what the police code number is for a snowball fight, but Durham resident Dontrell Gause caught the act on tape Wednesday at McDougald Terrace.

"We made the biggest snowman in history and a police officer from DPD decided to stop and join in on our snowball fight," Gause told ABC11. "I couldn't get his name but his car number is 114. He was a lot of fun to play with."

