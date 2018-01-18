  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Winter storm: Transit updates

A GoTriangle bus (Wikimedia )

The winter storm has created several transit cancellations in our area.

Go Triangle

GoTriangle fixed-route and Go OnDemand services are canceled until at least noon, when Sunday-level service may begin. GoTriangle ACCESS service will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Go Raleigh

Services begin at 10am on major thoroughfares only. Secondary roads will not be serviced until conditions improve. GoRaleigh Access services are canceled as vehicles are not able to serve customers at their residences.

Go Durham

GoDurham is planning to operate Sunday-level service, beginning at 12:00pm today, January 18. GoDurham ACCESS will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Chapel Hill Transit

Chapel Hill Transit continues to delay services until further notice due to safety concerns, weather conditions and discussions with Emergency Management staff. EZ Rider medical dialysis trips only after 12pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos