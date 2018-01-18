  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
10 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 42 this season

North Carolina has reported 10 new flu deaths for the week from Jan. 7-Jan. 13, bringing the total number of deaths to 42 for the flu season that began Oct. 1, 2017.

The CDC recommends everybody older than 6 months of age should get a flu shot every season.

While a flu shot will not make you invincible to the virus, according to the CDC, "An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others."

This year's vaccine protects patients against three or four strains, according to Dr. Sue Lynn Ledford, Wake County Public Health Director.

The flu season is especially challenging for local healthcare providers because of an IV bag shortage. Supplies of saline and nutrient solutions were already tight before hurricanes pounded Puerto Rico and cut power to manufacturing plants that make much of the U.S. supply of fluid-filled bags used to deliver sterile solutions to patients.
