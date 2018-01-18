  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Duke event featuring Bernie Sanders postponed

Bernie Sanders is seen speaking at Democratic National Convention.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The public conversation between the Rev. William Barber and Sen. Bernie Sanders scheduled for Friday in Duke Chapel is being postponed because of the likelihood of votes in the US Senate that require Sanders to remain in Washington.

Efforts are underway to reschedule the event, "The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism."

All tickets that have been issued for the event, including those being held at the Duke Box Office, will be honored for the rescheduled event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsduke universitybernie sanderspoliticsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos