  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

Kentucky principal goes viral after channeling Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey to cancel school

EMBED </>More Videos

Principal goes viral for parody school cancellation videos (WTVD)

FLORENCE, Kentucky (WTVD) --
When the principal of Union Pointe Academy in Florence, Kentucky has to cancel school, he does it with flare.

Principal Chad Caddell goes above and beyond to make his snow day announcements special.

For the past three years, he said he's been creating parody videos and once he became principal, he brought that same passion and sense of humor with him.

So, when he had to announce three school cancelations in January, he decided a simple recorded phone message wouldn't do, he'd have to sing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

First up was Mariah Carey's "Hero."

"School is canceled for today, go back to bed, go out and play. Tests and homework, not a trace. Parents, don't punch me in the face ..."



Some may call this man a lyrical genius and they may be right.

In his version of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," he takes a jab at the panic that arises when people hear the word "snow" - hint, it involves milk and bread - and how teens are obsessed with posting "lame" Instagram pictures.

"Well, the forecast was clear, Snowmageddon was near. Go get your milk and your bread ... 'Cause I got friends in snow places with their frozen toes and their frozen faces on this snow day ... Stay inside and play some Netflix, sleep the whole day away, Instagram some lame pics ..."



But he didn't stop there. In his latest parody, Caddell channeled Taylor Swift.

"Weatherman, he's saying wind chills dropped up in this place, rub chapstick all over your face. School is closed. That's the case ... Oh no ... "


Caddell was a music major in college and said has an appreciation for every type of music.

And Caddell said doesn't write the lyrics in advance; he's more of an under-the-gun creative person, WLOS reports.

Combined, his videos have more than one million views and many students and parents wishing that had a principal like him.

"I am going to start following this page so I can keep up on the snow day's, even though I live in Phoenix Arizona and did I mention I don't have (cough) kid's ...," commented on Facebook user.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videoviralsnowweatherKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video