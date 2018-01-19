  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAVEL

RDU flights canceled due to lack of de-icing fluid

Tom Donahue
At least six Delta Airlines flights were canceled Thursday night and Friday morning due to a low supply of de-icing fluid at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. A Delta Airline employee told ABC11 that the airline ran out of the fluid Thursday night.

Five Delta Connection regional flights were canceled Friday morning as a result of ice and a Delta spokesperson says all customers have been re-accommodated on alternate flights with Delta's apologies for the inconvenience.

Airlines are responsible for providing de-icing equipment and glycol, which is the fluid used to de-ice their planes. The airline may have been caught off guard by the length and severity of Wednesday's winter storm.

RDU remained open during the entire storm and its aftermath despite having to close one runway for a short period.

Delta does not expect any further flight disruptions.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairport newsairplanedeltaRaleighDurhamMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Breathtaking flowers around the world
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Nor'easter plagues travel in and out of RDU
More Travel
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos