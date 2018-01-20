  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at Duke commencement

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters, Monday, March 21, 2016, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DURHAM --
Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver Duke's commencement address this spring, the University President announced Saturday.

"From the first day I walked onto campus more than 30 years ago, Duke has been a source of inspiration and pride for me -- both professionally and through the deep personal friendships that have endured to this day," said Cook. "It's my honor to be returning to salute the class of 2018 as they begin the next chapter of their lives as Duke graduates."

Cook is a graduate of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a member of the university's Board of Trustees. In addition to his service at Duke, Cook serves on the boards of directors of Nike and the National Football Foundation.

Duke's commencement ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 13, 2018.

For more information visit, commencement.duke.edu/
