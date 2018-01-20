  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

New California? Group pushing to divide Golden State

Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for. (Shutterstock photo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for.

They issued a Declaration of Independence, which proposes to create a 51st state -- "New California."
The group says they're exercising their constitutional right to form a new state separate from the "tyranny and lawlessness" of the state of California.

The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from an existing one.

