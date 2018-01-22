  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were killed and 2 others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two brothers and a friend were killed and two others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brothers Juan and Carlos Gomez, 19 and 17, along with 18-year-old Erick Avila, a family friend, were killed in the wreck. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of Forestville Road and Buffaloe Road just before 2 a.m.



Investigators say the young men crossed the center line and collided with an SUV. Troopers say Avila was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in that car were sent to Wake Med Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Troopers are investigating to see whether alcohol played a role and say speeding was a factor in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

Carlos and Juan Gomez were former students at Franklinton High School. Juan withdrew in 2016 and Carlos withdrew in 2014.

Their parents told ABC11 Juan was planning to attend community college to learn a trade.

Carlos was working at a local restaurant.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashinvestigationtraffic fatalitieswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video