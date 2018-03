Authorities said a man and two dogs were found dead at the scene of an apartment fire in Raleigh Sunday morning.Multiple crews responded to a call at Avent Hill at Lake Dam Road around 7:30 a.m.About 30 firefighters arrived on the scene. Officials said the fire was quickly contained to one apartment and put out within minutes.Raleigh police are investigating the cause of the fire and how the victim died.No other details have been released at this time.