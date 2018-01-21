  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

TV crew arrested at Newark airport with fake bomb

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Authorities say 9 people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at Newark airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tells the Associated Press that the incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.
All were charged and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a "specially designed suitcase" used to compact clothing and "has no other intended use."
