  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, were charged with multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment. (KTRK)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Photos from a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived years ago, show a filthy, decrepit interior.



Before the Turpins moved to Riverside County around 2010, they lived near Fort Worth, Texas.

The current owner of the Turpins' former Texas home bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago and took photos of the condition of the structure.

RELATED: Couple pleads not guilty in case of 13 captive siblings

The images appear to show carpets and walls covered in large stains. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.

He never met the family who lived there before him, but he said he found an envelope of photos showing school-age children after an extensive cleanup. He tossed the photos in the garbage, he said.

The Turpin children -- who range in ages 2 to 29 -- were subjected to repeated beatings, including strangulation, and were only allowed to shower once a year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a press conference on Thursday.

Watch the full press conference:
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin held a press conference regarding the Perris child abuse case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.



The abuse allegedly intensified when they moved from Texas to California, with the siblings telling authorities that their parents started tying them up many years ago, first with ropes and eventually with chains and padlocks, Hestrin said.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild abusechild endangermentparents chargedTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Support for Perris torture victims pouring in from around world
Grisly details revealed in Perris child abuse case
Perris couple plead not guilty, held on $12M bail each
Aunt of captive Perris kids tried to get in touch with them for years
Donations being accepted for Perris child abuse victims
Mom of 13 held in Perris home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video