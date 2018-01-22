'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to film in Wilmington

The popular cable television showis planning to film in coastal North Carolina.The StarNews reports that filming permits show that the Food Network series will film scenes in a number of Wilmington-area restaurants.The permit says that the crews will film chefs cooking signature dishes at Fork n Cork, Copper Penny, Something Fishy, Sweet n Savory, and Ceviche's on Wednesday and Thursday.The show's host, Guy Fieri, will be also hosting private meals as part of a fundraiser for the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.