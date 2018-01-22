  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to film in Wilmington

Guy Fieri poses for a portrait, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
The popular cable television show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is planning to film in coastal North Carolina.

The StarNews reports that filming permits show that the Food Network series will film scenes in a number of Wilmington-area restaurants.

The permit says that the crews will film chefs cooking signature dishes at Fork n Cork, Copper Penny, Something Fishy, Sweet n Savory, and Ceviche's on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show's host, Guy Fieri, will be also hosting private meals as part of a fundraiser for the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfoodguy fierinorth carolina newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
NC woman charged after nude photos of ex-boyfriend posted online
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
More north carolina news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos