SPORTS

UNC coach star Sylvia Hatchell honored for 1,000th win

On Sunday, prior to the UNC/Duke women's basketball game, Sylvia Hatchell was honored for winning her 1,000th game. (WTVD)

On Sunday, prior to the UNC/Duke women's basketball game, Sylvia Hatchell was honored for winning her 1,000th game.



Hatchell won her 1000th game on December 19, 2017, against Grambling in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She is just one of five women's college basketball coaches to reach this milestone.

She was honored with a jersey, custom pair of Jordans, a ball, and a banner hanging in Carmichael Arena.

The Duke women's basketball coach donated $1,000 to the NC Cancer hospital in honor of Hatchell's 1000th win.

