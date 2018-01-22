  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

5 displaced, Durham apartments heavily damaged by fire

Five people were displaced by a Durham apartment fire on Monday night.

DURHAM, NC --
Five people were displaced from their home after a Durham apartment building sustained heavy fire damage Monday night.

Durham firefighters responded about 7:15 p.m. to the fire at 200 Seven Oaks Road.

When they arrived, flames were visible from the first and second floor of the two-story apartment building.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but the building had extensive damage on both floors and the attic.

Raw video: Firefighters battled an apartment fire on Seven Oaks Boulevard.



Apartments on both sides had smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire, but one person was checked at the scene by Durham County EMS for a "non-fire related medical condition."

A pair of dogs ran out on their own when the door to the apartment was opened by firefighters.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
