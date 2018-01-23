  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors say the woman had to have an emergency C-section.

By
DURHAM. NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police remain on the hunt for a gunman after a double shooting injured two people, including a pregnant woman - who had to have an emergency C-section as a result.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators confirm the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Hoover Road.

Police said both the 22-year-old female and the 26-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

According to neighbors, the woman underwent an emergency C-section operation to save the baby, but the infant's condition wasn't immediately known.

"I can't deal with it," neighbor Jasmine McClain told ABC11. "What if it was my sister or my cousin? I don't let my kids play outside because of this."

Authorities did not comment on how the shooting occurred. The case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingdurham policedurham county newspregnant womanDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video