Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers at UNC

University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt is bullish about providing opportunities for students seeking careers in medicine. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt is bullish about providing opportunities for students seeking careers in medicine.

"We need to make sure we're bringing everybody into what is the most important developing industry in the future, " she said during the announcement of Project Enable, or Extensible Network-Accessible Biomedical and Health Informatics Life Learning Environment.

"It attracts students from our historically black colleges and universities to get them involved in this process," said Governor Roy Cooper to reporters covering the announcement. "I believe that diversity makes us better, diversity makes us stronger."

Project Enable links minority students on HBCU and other campuses to the world-class medical facilities and training available at UNC-Chapel Hill.

A three year, $1.6 million grant from United Health Foundation makes the program possible.

The people behind the initiative said the focus on minority undergraduate students, as well as working professionals, will benefit everyone in the long run, at a time when solutions to opioid addiction, HIV, and other health challenges are needed.

Those students will access the training on campus and through the internet.

"And then, as we do the online education program, that's gonna reach out to students in many different areas," said Folt. "I think we're gonna have plenty of students to get started. The goal is to see how we do, then maybe we can expand the program."

She applauds the partnership with United Health Foundation.

"They have a real interest right here in North Carolina that really dovetails with that program. So that's helped us be able to accelerate it and get it coming here."

Applications are available online now for a Project Enable summer boot camp on the UNC campus.
