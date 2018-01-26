Late father's four wheeler stolen from grieving Wake Forest family found

___

A happy ending to this story as the family said someone spotted the four-wheeler off Poole Road and alerted them. The family said they went to go check it out and it was there. It's now safely back with young Caylee.In a Facebook post, a family member said "It's been found! Thank you to everyone who helped! WE GOT IT!"A Wake Forest family already dealing with the tragic death of their son, is now dealing with a distressing theft from a child. The story is trending on social media.Chris Brown, 23, died on New Year's Day when he was thrown from a car after it ran off the road. Now someone has stolen Brown's four wheeler.The family said the ATV belongs to Brown's 3-year-old daughter, Caylee Brown, and they're offering a $3,000 reward to try to get it back.Caylee's mother, Stephanie Wright says it was the main thing Caylee had to remember her father by.Wright said if you ask Caylee what happened to her dad she'll tell you "he's in heaven."Now the mother wonders how Caylee will remember him without it, as blazing the trails on the 4x4 is what Brown was best known for.The red 2011 Honda Rancher 420 was stolen from a friend's Raleigh/Wake Forest area home Sunday.Now, Wright hopes her daughter's memories of her father won't be stolen from her, too."You didn't just take a four wheeler, you didn't just take a piece of item, you didn't just take a piece of money," Wright said."For Caylee, to be able to ride on that four wheeler, even though she's so young," she adds, "I know she can feel that connection because she was riding that four wheeler with her dad before he died."The family asks that people in the Ligon Mill Road area be on the lookout for the cherished four-wheeler.