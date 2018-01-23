  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Graham Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Surveillance video of the Graham bank robbery suspect. (Graham Police Department)

GRAHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Graham Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police in the Alamance County town said the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the American National Bank at 842 S. Main St.

Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen traveling south on foot.

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with facial hair. He was wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket, sunglasses, and a dark toboggan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. Callers may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberybank robberyalamance county newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos