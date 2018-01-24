  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

WATCH: Bus with 29 kids aboard skids out of control, crashes in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

Scary video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan. (Cheryl Kearney Katz/Facebook)

SUTTON, Massachusetts --
A frightening video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan.

Twenty-nine kids were on board when the bus lost control on a suburban street in Sutton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Students exit a school bus after it skidded out of control and crashed into a car in Sutton, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.



The sedan that collided with the bus was parked at an odd angle due to icy road conditions. The driver managed to step out of his vehicle before the accident.

Police do not believe the bus driver was at fault in any way.

This incident was one of two bus crashes reported in Sutton today. A school bus crash later in the day sent a bus driver, bus monitor, and preschooler to the hospital.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherschool busschool bus accidenticy roadsbus crashMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video