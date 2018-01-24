  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

Report: North Carolina could do more to prevent tobacco-related deaths

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
According to the American Lung Association, North Carolina could save more people from tobacco-related deaths if they would have implemented stricter tobacco policies.

The organization's 2018 "State of Tobacco Control" states that North Carolina is significantly behind the nation in reducing tobacco use and that state lawmakers could do more to prevent the death and disease associated with tobacco.

"Nationwide, smoking rates have continued to decline to historically low levels, yet tobacco use remains the nation's leading cause of preventable death and disease killing over 480,000 Americans each year," said American Lung Association Southeast Region Executive Vice President Martha Bogdan in a news release. "Tobacco use is a serious addiction, and the fact that 17.9 percent of North Carolina residents are current smokers highlights how much work remains to be done in our communities to prevent and reduce tobacco use."

In the 16th annual report, they found that Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina General Assembly are failing to enact what the association said are proven policies to reduce tobacco use and curb secondhand smoke.

Failing areas include:

  • Funding for state tobacco prevention programs
  • Strength of smoke-free workplace laws
  • Level of state tobacco taxes
  • Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco
  • Minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21


The association is requesting that state officials restore funding for tobacco use prevention and cessation programs, including QuitlineNC, increase the state cigarette tax by at least $1 per pack, and resist attempts to weaken the smoke-free restaurants and bars law and expand the law to include all public places and private worksites.

See the full report here

For those looking to quit, more information can be found on the lung association's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthsmokingAmerican Lung Associationnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos