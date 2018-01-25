Day trips in the Triangle: Durham

Anchored by three cities: Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, the Triangle is a melting pot of places to visit and explore in North Carolina.
So this post is not by all means inclusive of everything that the Triangle has to offer but I know you will find great options for day trips in the Triangle here.
And this is a great time to share this with you as Triangle Restaurant Week kicked off this week and runs through Sunday, January 28! So you can add any of the featured restaurants into your day trip for a yummy splash of culinary fun.
Natasha is an ABC11 Community Influencer, learn more about her on her blog
Can't make it to the area this week, no worries ... just check out any of these places, one by one on various days or choose to combine a few!
Durham
The American Tobacco Historic District, is home of one of the greatest American entrepreneurial success stories. As the American Tobacco Company was once one of the biggest tobacco companies in the world. It's physical presence is still there, but is now home to many restaurants and other places of entertainment. Like the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Durham Bulls stadium.
Take me out to the ball game! The Durham Bulls start their season in April so you can make plans for you and your family to catch a game.
The Durham Performing Arts Center is always a great place to catch a great show! And there is an awesome line up for 2018.
The Sarah P Duke Gardens is 55 acres of specialized gardening and is considered among the top 10 public gardens in the United States. 'Learn and discover' programs are offered for children and for adults as well.
Duke Chapel, located on the campus of Duke University, is just simply gorgeous! Construction began in 1930 and the complex is still used for worship.
Eno River State Park-like its namesake-flows near urban areas of Durham and Orange counties with five scattered access areas, each just minutes from town amenities.
Also be sure to check out day trips for Raleigh, and Chapel Hill!
