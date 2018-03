Attention shoppers and H&M fans, there will soon be another location to shop at in the Triangle.The new location at The Streets at Southpoint is set to open in summer of 2018.H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc. is one of the world's largest fashion retailers' famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices .The new Southpoint location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 years old.For available job opportunities at the new location, click here