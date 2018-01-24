  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Campbell's Clemons follows game-winners with 42-point effort

Raleigh product Chris Clemons has hit two game-winning buzzer beaters for Campbell in the past couple weeks.

BUIES CREEK, NC (WTVD) --
In an area loaded with basketball talent, Campbell junior Chris Clemons might be the most electric when it comes to scoring.

The former Millbrook High School star racked up 42 points in a win over Liberty on Tuesday night breaking his own school record for most points scored in a road game.



That's not even his most impactful performance this month.

Twice during a previous nine-day span, Clemons hit game winners as time expired.

The first on January 12, Clemons knocked down a pull-up 3 as the clock hit zero giving the Fighting Camels a 65-64 win against High Point. Clemons scored a game-high 25 points in that win.

Chris Clemons launches the game-winner against Radford on January 21.



Three games later the 5-foot 8-inch guard struck again from beyond the arc in the dying embers, this time for a 59-56 win over Big South leader Radford. He finished with 22 points in that game.

Clemons stands 5-9 in sneakers. Undersized and under recruited he uses both slights as motivation.

On Tuesday night, Clemons ran the nation's longest active double-figure scoring streak to 69 games. He has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games and holds the school record for 30-plus point games with 13.

Campbell hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since a 1992 loss to Duke. Clemons just may be the guy to shoot the Camels back into the Big Dance.
