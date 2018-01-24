  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Virtual tour of downtown Durham gives unique look at the Bull City

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a new virtual tour of Durham.

Mark Falgout
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
You can now get a birds-eye view of Durham from a new virtual 360-degree video just released by the Durham Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Downtown Durham has changed a lot during the past five years, and the DCVB wanted to give people who haven't been here for a while a chance to see those changes from a unique perspective.

The virtual experience takes you to 13 stops around downtown Durham, including the Durham Performing Arts Center, CCB Plaza, and Durham Central Park. Once you select a location, you're taken from an aerial view to a 360-degree ground view.



Will Hare, DCVB's Senior Manager of Marketing Campaigns says he knew the virtual experience would help bring Durham's personality to life, and "we want this to be a way to feel like you're on the ground in Durham. Potential visitors get a chance to scope out the city before coming here."

Hare adds it's a great way for prospective Duke or NC Central University students to get a feel for the Bull City.

The DCVB is encouraging its partner businesses, venues and event organizers to use the virtual experience to promote themselves and Durham. Hare says, "It will also be a useful sales tool, as it will give our sales team a new way to show off what we have to offer to meeting and event planners who are considering bringing groups to Durham."

The images used in the virtual tour were shot on a beautiful fall day in early October, and the DCVB is already planning to add new content to the experience this spring so the experience will remain fresh.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydurham county newstourismvirtual realityDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Current Triangle traffic
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
More durham county news
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video