  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

New Mediterranean Spot 'Zoës Kitchen' Opens Its Doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Located at 6004 Falls of Neuse Rd. in North Ridge Villas, the newcomer is called Zoes Kitchen.

This eatery--which has more than 200 locations spanning 17 states--specializes in Mediterranean bowls, soups and salads, sandwiches, and stuffed pitas.

On the menu, expect to see items like a cauliflower rice bowl with a choice of protein, house-made tzatziki, and cucumbers; a harissa salmon pita wrap with Mediterranean relish; and steak kabobs with peppers, onions and tomatoes. (You can view the full menu here.)

Zoes Kitchen has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Fred B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 21st, said: "Newest Zoes in Raleigh has a lovely new floor plan that provides a spacious quiet environment with booths and tables inside and outside. Kitchen can be seen through glass window. Food is the best Middle Eastern cuisine in town for the best price, presentation, and generous portion size."

Yelper Charlie F. added: "I liked that there were many options for salads, entrees, sandwiches, and other options. Good selection of sides that are not the typical options of most restaurants."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Zoes Kitchen is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos