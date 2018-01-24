  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

2nd Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80

From left, Ralph Frasier, John Lewis Brandon, and LeRoy Frasier, the first black undergraduate students at UNC Chapel Hill, reunite on Sept. 17, 2010. (Jim R. Bounds)

CHAPEL HILL, NC --
Two of the three men who successfully challenged racial segregation as undergraduates at North Carolina's flagship university have now died in less than a month.

John Lewis Brandon, 80, died Tuesday at a hospital outside Houston of complications from cancer, his son Christopher Brandon said Wednesday.

On Dec. 29, LeRoy Frasier died at a New York City hospital. His brother Ralph Frasier lives in Jacksonville, Florida.

The three were students at Hillside High School in Durham when they applied to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were rejected until a federal court judge ordered their admission.

In the decades since, the school has taken steps to make amends by inviting them to speak and naming scholarships after them.

Brandon didn't talk much about his time at UNC-Chapel Hill, his son said.

But Christopher Brandon said he could tell that his father appreciated a dinner the school held to honor him and the Frasier brothers, and he liked being back in North Carolina.

"He has a very strong love of home," Brandon said.

Four black students had been admitted to the law school when the Frasiers and Brandon applied, but no black undergraduates had been accepted. After his brother's death, Ralph Frasier recalled how their legal challenge came about.

He said a group of white UNC-Chapel Hill students who opposed segregation approached the Durham Committee on Negro Affairs to find black students willing to fight it. The group then met with the principal of the all-black Hillside High School to find students whose families were strong enough to endure the pressures of such a fight. They chose Brandon and the Frasier brothers.

None of the three graduated from the school. Christopher Brandon said his father got a master's degree from the University of Texas-Clear Lake and worked at Dow Chemical. Both Frasier brothers graduated from what is now North Carolina Central University, a historically black school in Durham.

In addition to his son, Brandon's survivors include his wife, Margie Yarborough Brandon, and a daughter, Tracye Brandon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationuncdurham county newschapel hill newscollege studentcivil rightseducationrace relationsChapel HillDurhamOrange CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related
Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
EDUCATION
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Education
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos