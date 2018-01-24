  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Firefighters battle house fire in Apex

EMBED </>More Videos

An Apex family is crediting a smoke alarm for likely saving their lives.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
An Apex family is crediting a smoke alarm with awakening them Wednesday night as their Johnson Pond Road home went up in flames.

Four people along with two dogs escaped safely - but a third dog did not survive.

Ammunition in the house caused some explosions, firefighters said, but that was not the root cause of the fire.

Multiple crews responded to the fire Wednesday night.



The homeowner told ABC11 there were oxygen tanks in the home because an elderly couple lived there.

The homeowner said the house quickly filled with smoke.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded about 9:30 p.m.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firewake county newsApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video