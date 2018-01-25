  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
CELEBRITY

Elton John to perform in Raleigh during 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

(Credit: EltonJohn.com via PNC)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
When are you gonna come down? Actually, in March of 2019. Yep, that's right, Sir Elton John is bringing his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Raleigh.

On Wednesday, John announced that he will be retiring following a final tour with more than 300 shows on five continents.

READ MORE: Sir Elton John announces farewell tour

So, when exactly is John going to land? In Raleigh that is.

The tour starts in September and the Raleigh stop will be on March 12, 2019, at PNC Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 16, 2018, at 10 a.m.

Packages and tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or PNC Arena's website and range from $45.50 - $220.50.

More information about the tour or other tour dates and locations can be found online.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsconcertelton johnraleigh newscelebritybuzzworthyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Country star Tim McGraw faints during concert in Ireland
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More celebrity
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos