How to keep ABC11, and other local news, in your Facebook feed

(Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

You've probably seen a change on your Facebook feed recently, less local news like ABC11 - which is no good!

Well, that's because of a recent change in the social network's algorithm.

We'll spare you the tech talk on that ...

Basically, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg made it so that users will now see more content from friends and family over posts such as news, videos, or posts from brands.

But if you don't want to stop seeing our posts, here's what you can do:

Open your Facebook app, select the three lines in the bottom right-hand corner, and then go into your "Settings."



After that, select "News Feed Preferences."


A new screen will pop up and will ask you what you want to prioritize (this is when you select us).



Here you can select who you want to see notifications from first. By selecting ABC11's icon, our new posts will show up at the top of your feed, keeping you in touch with all the latest and breaking news.

Don't forget our app where you can keep up with the latest news and customize what news you want us to notify you about.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
