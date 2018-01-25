VIDEO: Dad tries to contain Eagles excitement as baby sleeps

  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HATBORO, Pa. --
Anyone with a newborn can tell you that parents will go to any length to get their baby to sleep and keep them that way - even if that means keeping quiet during one of the most thrilling moments of the Eagles season.

Just ask new dad, Victor Roman.

Victor tried the best he could to muffle his excitement on Sunday in order to make sure his daughter, Alyssa, stayed quiet.

Fortunately, the 29-day-old baby didn't notice dad hopping around and silently screaming in between bottle duty.

The things you do for love.

