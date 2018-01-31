  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Meet the ABC11 Community Influencers

Meet our community influencers!

Lucy Brummett

Lucy Brummett is a freelance writer and resides in the Triangle with her husband Shannon along with their children. She enjoys archery, traveling and can be found with her muse at https://lulalucy.com.

Nicole Bruno

ABC11 is teaming up with contributor Nicole M. Bruno to provide you with support and resources for taking care of an aging loved one. You can meet Nicole and other caregivers on our Facebook group here.

ABC11's Caregiver's Corner is a place where you can connect with fellow people giving long term care to a loved one, be it a grandparent, parent or sibling. This group is moderated by ABC11 and Nicole. Please share this page and help connect caregivers with important content that will help them in their caregiving journey!
Learn more about Nicole.

Heather Leah

A third-generation Raleigh-ite, I have always been passionate about history--the stories and legends that build my city's culture. I particularly love delving into the forgotten nooks and crannies, abandoned buildings, underground tunnels, and pieces of history buried beneath our quickly-growing city. After studying History at UNC Asheville, I founded a digital publication called Candid Slice, where I share oral histories and interviews, explore historic buildings, and dig up the stories behind how Raleigh became what we see today. I've given lectures at the City of Raleigh Museum, appeared on CMT's Southbound, and am currently writing a book on the Village Subway.

Charity Matthews

Charity Curley Mathews is a former VP at MarthaStewart.com & HGTV-turned writer for The Food Network, Huffington Post, InStyle and eHow. She blogs about food, parenting and wrangling rascals at Foodlets.com from Hillsborough, North Carolina where she lives with her husband, four small children, two naughty puppies, nine chickens and 100,000 bees.

For more fun food ideas follow her on Instagram or Facebook

Linda Mendible

Linda Mendible is an ABC11 Influencer who specializes in digital marketing. You can learn more about Linda on her website lindamendible.com.

Natasha Smith

Natasha describes herself as: "Jesus Girl. Wife. Mom. Engineer (GO PACK) turned homeschooler. Professional photographer, lifestyle blogger + self proclaimed fashionista and foodie. 'Inspiring You To Do Life Better', from the grande ole state of North Carolina." Read more of Natasha's posts on her blog.

Michelle Rogers

Michelle Rogers is a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Interested in becoming a community influencer? Then we want to hear from you! Contact the ABC11 influencers team here to get started!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
How to make 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot
More Community Influencers
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos