Meet the ABC11 Community Influencers

Meet our community influencers!
Lucy Brummett
Lucy Brummett is a freelance writer and resides in the Triangle with her husband Shannon along with their children. She enjoys archery, traveling and can be found with her muse at https://lulalucy.com.
Nicole Bruno
ABC11 is teaming up with contributor Nicole M. Bruno to provide you with support and resources for taking care of an aging loved one. You can meet Nicole and other caregivers on our Facebook group here.
ABC11's Caregiver's Corner is a place where you can connect with fellow people giving long term care to a loved one, be it a grandparent, parent or sibling. This group is moderated by ABC11 and Nicole. Please share this page and help connect caregivers with important content that will help them in their caregiving journey!
Learn more about Nicole.
Heather Leah
A third-generation Raleigh-ite, I have always been passionate about history--the stories and legends that build my city's culture. I particularly love delving into the forgotten nooks and crannies, abandoned buildings, underground tunnels, and pieces of history buried beneath our quickly-growing city. After studying History at UNC Asheville, I founded a digital publication called Candid Slice, where I share oral histories and interviews, explore historic buildings, and dig up the stories behind how Raleigh became what we see today. I've given lectures at the City of Raleigh Museum, appeared on CMT's Southbound, and am currently writing a book on the Village Subway.
Charity Matthews
Charity Curley Mathews is a former VP at MarthaStewart.com & HGTV-turned writer for The Food Network, Huffington Post, InStyle and eHow. She blogs about food, parenting and wrangling rascals at Foodlets.com from Hillsborough, North Carolina where she lives with her husband, four small children, two naughty puppies, nine chickens and 100,000 bees.
For more fun food ideas follow her on Instagram or Facebook
Linda Mendible
Linda Mendible is an ABC11 Influencer who specializes in digital marketing. You can learn more about Linda on her website lindamendible.com.
Natasha Smith
Natasha describes herself as: "Jesus Girl. Wife. Mom. Engineer (GO PACK) turned homeschooler. Professional photographer, lifestyle blogger + self proclaimed fashionista and foodie. 'Inspiring You To Do Life Better', from the grande ole state of North Carolina." Read more of Natasha's posts on her blog.
Michelle Rogers
Michelle Rogers is a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Interested in becoming a community influencer? Then we want to hear from you! Contact the ABC11 influencers team here to get started!
