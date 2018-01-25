  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Student arrested after gun found at Enloe High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Willie Harvey Witherspoon was found to have a gun at school.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A student has been arrested by Raleigh Police after a gun was found at Enloe High School on Thursday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

School officials said in a letter to parents that an administrator "was made aware that there might be a reason to search one of our students. During the search, a gun was found. Ammunition was found separately from the gun."

Police took 16-year-old Willie Harvey Witherspoon into custody.

School officials said they immediately contacted the WCPSS Security team and the School Resource Officer, who "safely retrieved the gun."

Willie Harvey Witherspoon



No students were witnesses to the incident and there was no disruption to the school day, officials said.

"Be assured that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken to protect our students and our campus. State law requires an automatic 365-day suspension for such offenses," school officials said in the letter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newsstudent arrestedgunsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video