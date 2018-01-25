  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle DACA recipients are open to compromise after hearing of President Trump's proposal.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
DACA recipients in the Triangle reacted with cautious optimism to President Donald Trump's unveiling of a new immigration plan that offers a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants who came here as children.

"We're ready to compromise. I mean I've been fighting since 2010," said Viridiana Martinez. She and Cinthia Marroquin were both born in Mexico; live, work, and pay taxes in Raleigh; but their future in the U.S. hinges on what happens before the Trump administration's March 5 deadline for DACA to expire.

"It's not a perfect proposal but no proposal I think is perfect," said Marroquin." But I think that's something we can start working on it."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program covers roughly 690,000 younger immigrants including Marroquin and Martinez.

  • It also bars the parents of so-called "dreamers" from lawful status.
  • The plan restricts any new family-based immigration - just spouses and minor children would be allowed.
  • It ends new visa applications. Applications already in the pipeline would continue to be processed.
  • It also cuts the diversity visa lottery program.


For immigration advocates who've been demanding a so-called "clean" Dream Act, the president's plan is not that.

"I'm furious at the fact that we cannot get just a Dream Act, just something that addresses dreamers," Martinez said.

The president also wants Congress to approve $25 billion in border security - including money for that controversial border wall.

But after years fighting a sometimes seemingly impossible battle, Martinez and Marroquin are now hanging their hopes on a compromise.

"As a taxpayer, I don't want to waste any money on a border wall," Martinez said. "But if that's what it's going to take for us to pass something, then we're willing to compromise."

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has been active on immigration legislation, said he applauds the president for releasing "realistic framework" that includes policies supported by both parties.

In a statement, Tillis goes on to say, "Congress needs to get this done for the good of our nation."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video