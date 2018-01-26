  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
REAL ESTATE

Renting In Raleigh: What Will $1,200 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,200 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1040 Wake Towne Dr. (Six Forks)




Listed at $1,185 / month, this 822-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. (at Wake Forest Road). In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

600 St Marys St. (Hillsborough)



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 600 St Marys St. It's listed for $1,180 / month for its 643 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
What Will $1,400 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Raleigh
What Will $700 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos