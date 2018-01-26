Renting In Raleigh: What Will $1,200 Get You?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
1040 Wake Towne Dr. (Six Forks)
Listed at $1,185 / month, this 822-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. (at Wake Forest Road). In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
600 St Marys St. (Hillsborough)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 600 St Marys St. It's listed for $1,180 / month for its 643 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
