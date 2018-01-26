  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PETS & ANIMALS

Purple human hair dye leaves dog with severe burns

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida dog nearly died from burns caused by human hair dye. (Pinellas County Animal Services)

LARGO, Florida --
A Florida dog nearly died from burns caused by human hair dye.

Someone dyed a Maltese-mix with purple human hair dye before she arrived at Pinellas County Animal Services in Largos, Florida, in November.

The shelter, which named her Violet, said her skin was covered in burns, her eyes were swollen shut and her body was limp. She was immediately given fluids, pain medication, and bandages, but those at the shelter didn't think she'd survive.

"We were amazed that she had made it through the night," the shelter posted to Facebook.

After three months of treatment, Violet finally started to recover. First, she was barking, then walking, and now she's "this little 5-pound ball of attitude."

Just this week, she was adopted by a new owner and finally has a forever home.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimal abuseshelterFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video