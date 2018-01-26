  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham family becomes top 10 finalist for dream job in Cancun

EMBED </>More Videos

The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

We first told you about TeamBz when they applied for the contest held by Cancun.com in December.

Six-thousand applications poured in online for the job, and now the Durham family is the top 10.

READ MORE: Durham family needs your help to win dream job

On Friday, the Barbers left for Cancun to continue their audition process.

If the family wins, they'll be in Cancun for six months.

RELATED: Two videos with local ties make top 50 for dream job in Cancun
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel gooddurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video