  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NOW OPEN

Now Open: Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

The Great Food Truck Race winners have opened a brick and mortar restaurant in Raleigh's City Market.

By
The Great Food Truck Race winners have opened a brick and mortar restaurant in Raleigh's City Market. It's NOW OPEN and it's called MOFU Shoppe.

The Asian fusion restaurant focuses on flavors you'd find in Asia and here in the South.



Before opening their brick and mortar restaurant, Sunny and Sophia were rolling in the Triangle in their Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck. After a year in operation they were approached by Food Network and invited to compete, along with their high school friend Becca Plumlee, in Season 6 of the reality TV show The Great Food Truck Race with Tyler Florence. They ended up taking the top prize.



Everything in the restaurant is as local as possible, from the seafood to the produce. The beer and liquor? That's all local too. There's also plenty of vegetarian and gluten free options.



The restaurant's design also features work by local craftsmen and artists. And in case you're wondering... MOFU stands for "More Fortune."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodNow Openraleigh newsRaleighDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh's first noodle shop and izakaya opens
Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video