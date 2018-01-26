  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cumberland County Health Dept. slashes price of flu shot

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
It just got a lot cheaper to get a flu shot in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is waiving the $32 administrative fee for the flu shot, it announced Thursday. Through the remainder of the flu season, residents will be charged $15, which will cover the cost of the flu vaccine.

"The Board of Health decided to waive the administrative fee to assist our residents who have not received a flu shot," said Interim Health Director Rodney Jenkins. "This is a particularly bad flu season and we want to encourage everyone to take proper precautions."

The flu shot remains free for uninsured children 6 months to 18 years old.

People with health insurance may receive a flu shot at little to no out-of-pocket cost if they have Medicare, Medicaid, North Carolina Health Choice, Tricare Standard or Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Flu shots are available at the Public Health's Immunizations Clinic at 1235 Ramsey St. The Immunizations Clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., every second and fourth Tuesday until 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Friday afternoon service is limited and available by appointment only. Patients arriving late in the day should report to the Immunizations Clinic at least 30 minutes before closing time to allow time for registration.

For more information, call the Immunizations Clinic at 910-433-3633 or 910-433-3657.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthflu preventionflu seasonflucumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos