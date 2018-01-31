Les Miserables now playing at DPAC

is one of the most beloved musicals of the the past 30 years, and it's playing for a week at the Durham Performing Arts Center. It's the story of a French peasant, Jean Valjean, and his quest for redemption after his spends 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread.originally played on Broadway for more than 16 years, closing in May 2003 after 6,680 performances. The London production has run continuously since October 1985. This production ofis a new staging of the musical that played on Broadway from 2014 to 2016.is playing at the DPAC through Sunday, February 4.