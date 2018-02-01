  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Wear red and raise awareness of heart disease in women

EMBED </>More Videos

Go Red Heart Screenings at Crabtree Valley Mall, February 3 from 11am-3pm. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Heart disease is the leading killer of women in the United States, with one of every three women dying of cardiovascular disease. That is why the American Heart Association has designated the first Friday in February as National Wear Red Day. It's an effort to increase women's awareness of their risk of heart disease.

On Saturday, February 3, the American Heart Association is sponsoring Triangle Go Red for Women Health Screening and Hemline for Hearts. The event takes place in the center promotional court at Crabtree Valley Mall from 11am to 3pm. Participants can learn hands-only CPR, get free heart screenings and learn heart disease prevention tips from the American Heart Association.
Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthabc11 togethergo red for womenheart disease
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video