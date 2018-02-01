Wear red and raise awareness of heart disease in women

Heart disease is the leading killer of women in the United States, with one of every three women dying of cardiovascular disease. That is why thehas designated the first Friday in February as. It's an effort to increase women's awareness of their risk of heart disease.On Saturday, February 3, the American Heart Association is sponsoring Triangle Go Red for Women Health Screening and Hemline for Hearts. The event takes place in the center promotional court at Crabtree Valley Mall from 11am to 3pm. Participants can learn hands-only CPR, get free heart screenings and learn heart disease prevention tips from the American Heart Association.